US Bancorp DE Sells 269 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 286,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

