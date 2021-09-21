US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.