US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.69 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.23%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

