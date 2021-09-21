US Bancorp DE Acquires 772 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cowen were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cowen by 23.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COWN opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $959.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

