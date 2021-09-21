UREEQA Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. UREEQA has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $42,360.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00064932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00170357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00109205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.29 or 0.06799052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,745.44 or 0.99684053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00751349 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

