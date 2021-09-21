Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $12.58 on Major Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $125.77 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.58 or 0.00030724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00055104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00122858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044539 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

