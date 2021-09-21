Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill Sells 7,111 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 87 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $3,120.69.

UPLD opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth $78,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

