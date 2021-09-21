UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Montag & Caldwell LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 2,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 65,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.19. 47,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,197. The firm has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,938 shares of company stock valued at $41,349,429. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.