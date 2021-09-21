United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.14

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $7.86. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 21,810 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $135.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%.
About United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
