United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.14

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $7.86. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 21,810 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $135.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 70.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 37.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.