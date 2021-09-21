United Natural Foods (UNFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect United Natural Foods to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE UNFI opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

