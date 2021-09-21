uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

QURE stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. 738,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,727. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,832 shares of company stock worth $983,048 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

