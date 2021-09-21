Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.05

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.05 and traded as low as $30.80. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 3,780 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.