unFederalReserve 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.35 Million (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, unFederalReserve has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. unFederalReserve has a market capitalization of $67.32 million and $3.35 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One unFederalReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00126852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00044332 BTC.

unFederalReserve Profile

unFederalReserve (CRYPTO:eRSDL) is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 378,153,580 coins. unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com . unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

