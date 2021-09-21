UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Short Interest Update

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:UMCN opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. UMC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About UMC
