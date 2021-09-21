UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Short Interest Update

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:UMCN opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. UMC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About UMC

UMC, Inc provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States.

