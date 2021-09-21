Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $170.24 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $170.24 million and $3.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,849.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.77 or 0.01263504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.90 or 0.00513509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00358854 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00058740 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015364 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.