Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,446,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $6,922,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,557. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.