UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Update

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 850,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. UGI has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UGI by 69.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.