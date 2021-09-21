UBS Group Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $380.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $397.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.29.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $250.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $230.27 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.36. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

