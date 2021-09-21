UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE:UBS remained flat at $$15.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 180,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,889. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

