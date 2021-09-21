U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,197,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $5,195,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,279 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

