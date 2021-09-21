TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Down 34.5% Over Last 7 Days

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $100.01 million and $3.50 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002614 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00129825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045465 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

