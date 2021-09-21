TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 318,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

