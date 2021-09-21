Trollcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

