Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 181,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Trilogy Metals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,976. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $267.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

