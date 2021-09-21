Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Trican Well Service stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,048. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

