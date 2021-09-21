TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.21

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.21 and traded as low as C$19.48. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$19.68, with a volume of 374,016 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.31%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

