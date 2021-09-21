TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) is Element Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,000 shares during the quarter. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities accounts for about 3.5% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $21,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACE. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Shares of PACE stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,235. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $630 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.