Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 828,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TM stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.90. 295,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,682. The company has a market cap of $254.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average is $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

