Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 828,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
TM stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.90. 295,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,682. The company has a market cap of $254.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average is $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $185.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
