Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Town Sports International stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
Town Sports International Company Profile
