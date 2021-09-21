Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Town Sports International stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. It operates through the Clubs segment, which is comprised under the NYSC, BSC, PSC and WSC brand names. Its locations offer a group exercise and fitness programs, racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.