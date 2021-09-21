Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

TPZ stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

