Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $28.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CURV traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 1,056,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,121. Torrid has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.40.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

