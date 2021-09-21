Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FOX by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

