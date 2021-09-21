Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,512,409 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512,409 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W opened at $280.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.40. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total value of $382,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,339,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

