Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

XPDI opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

