Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,610 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

