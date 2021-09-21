Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $7,789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Western Union by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

