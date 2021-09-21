Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $64.92 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $59.03 or 0.00137271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00065710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00173058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00110601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.96 or 0.06845794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,930.46 or 0.99829081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.34 or 0.00772804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

