Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 484,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TORXF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

