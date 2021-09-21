TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Financial Contrast

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TNR Technical has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TNR Technical and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ultralife has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.29%. Given Ultralife’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultralife is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TNR Technical and Ultralife’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultralife $107.71 million 1.08 $5.23 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Summary

Ultralife beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

