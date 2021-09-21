TheStreet Upgrades Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.46 on Friday. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $675.56 million, a PE ratio of -845.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Analysts predict that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 524,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

