Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $675.00. The stock had previously closed at $560.44, but opened at $587.52. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares last traded at $595.21, with a volume of 6,534 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.19.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $546.75 and its 200 day moving average is $497.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

