Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $675.00 at SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $600.00 to $675.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $575.19.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $590.20 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $412.80 and a 12 month high of $609.30. The company has a market cap of $232.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

