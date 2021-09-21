The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.6% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 45.5% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 269,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $179.92. The stock had a trading volume of 130,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,565. The stock has a market cap of $326.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

