The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Increases Dividend to GBX 11 Per Share

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,558 ($20.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £719.55 million and a PE ratio of 46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 672 ($8.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,484.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,359.08.

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

A number of research firms recently commented on VTC. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

