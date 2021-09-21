The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Increases Dividend to GBX 11 Per Share

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,558 ($20.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £719.55 million and a PE ratio of 46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 672 ($8.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,484.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,359.08.
In other The Vitec Group news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).
The Vitec Group Company Profile
The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.