The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $139.20

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $139.20 and last traded at $145.50, with a volume of 439497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

