The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

