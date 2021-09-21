The Sandbox Hits One Day Trading Volume of $202.77 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $584.38 million and $202.77 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

