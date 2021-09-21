The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on The Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get The Real Brokerage alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in The Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in The Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The Real Brokerage has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52.

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.