The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Announces GBX 3.80 Dividend

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 276.04 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The Property Franchise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 322 ($4.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The firm has a market cap of £88.45 million and a PE ratio of 18.10.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

