The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Announces GBX 3.80 Dividend

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 276.04 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The Property Franchise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 322 ($4.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The firm has a market cap of £88.45 million and a PE ratio of 18.10.
The Property Franchise Group Company Profile
Read More: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.