The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,997 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Kroger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after buying an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,183. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

